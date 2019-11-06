Loading articles...

Judge considers whether to allow Hawaii to subpoena Airbnb

HONOLULU — A judge is hearing arguments on whether Hawaii tax authorities may subpoena Airbnb for records of its hosts as part of an investigation into whether operators of vacation rentals have been paying their taxes.

Airbnb has already agreed to give the state records for thousands of Hawaii hosts so long as the judge approves the subpoena.

First Circuit Court Judge Bert Ayabe is considering the matter in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Airbnb has agreed to provide Hawaii the records of 1,000 hosts who received the most revenue from 2016 through 2018.

The company will provide anonymized data for hosts who had more than $2,000 in annual revenue during those years. The state may then request individual records for these hosts.

Audrey McAvoy, The Associated Press

