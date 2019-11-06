Loading articles...

Japan's SoftBank tumbles into losses over costly investments

TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. has tumbled into losses for the fiscal second quarter over money-losing investments, including a bailout for office-space sharing startup WeWork.

The Tokyo-based company reported Wednesday a July-September loss of 700 billion yen ($6.4 billion), down from a 526 billion yen profit the same period a year ago.

SoftBank said it expects a special loss on the value of its shares of subsidiaries and associates of nearly 498 billion yen ($4.6 billion) for its non-consolidated financial statement for the fiscal year ending March 2020.

Last month, SoftBank announced a bailout for WeWork, including $5 billion in new financing, a tender offer of up to $3 billion for existing WeWork shareholders, and an acceleration of an earlier promise of $1.5 billion in funding.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:36 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Cold temperatures and a wind chill to talk about this morning but it’s tonight when we get the rain/snow ☔️❄️ for…
Latest Weather
Read more