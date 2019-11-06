Loading articles...

Ivanka Trump in Morocco to promote women's empowerment

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is greeted by Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco as she arrives in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, where she will promote a global economical program for women. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RABAT, Morocco — White House adviser Ivanka Trump has arrived in Morocco to promote women’s economic empowerment in the North African country.

President Donald Trump’s daughter was welcomed by Princess Lalla Meryem and Morocco’s foreign minister Wednesday during an airport meeting in the capital of Rabat.

During the three-day visit, Ivanka Trump will promote the U.S. government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.

Ivanka Trump is travelling with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp., an independent U.S. foreign aid agency that’s working with the Moroccan government to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and strengthen institutions.

The trip comes after Morocco updated land rights laws that critics say shortchange women.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press








Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Bayview collector lanes are BLOCKED with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more