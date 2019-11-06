Loading articles...

GFL Environmental cancels IPO after investors seek price below range

The logo for GFL Environmental Inc. is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

TORONTO — GFL Environmental Inc. is cancelling its initial public offering after investors proposed pricing below its desired range.

Patrick Dovigi, the Toronto-based waste management company’s chief executive, says the firm’s existing shareholders determined that at US$18, it “did not represent fair value” for GFL.

He added in an emailed statement that the existing shareholders have decided to “revisit the public markets at a later date.”

In October, GFL announced the launch of its IPO priced at between US$20 and US$24 per share and was expected to raise as much as US$2.42 billion.

The company said at the time the IPO was expected to close the week of Nov. 11, subject to customary closing conditions. 

GFL provides non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation and liquid waste management services in Canada and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

