Suspects sought after 3 gas stations robbed overnight

Last Updated Nov 6, 2019 at 7:05 am EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are searching for at least two suspects following a string of gas station robberies in Etobicoke and Peel Region overnight.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, it’s believed two masked men walked into a gas station on Dundas Street, east of Highway 427. Police said the men indicated they had a gun, but it was never seen, and roughed up the station attendant before robbing the place of money, lottery tickets and cigars.

They then fled the scene in a waiting white Toyota Sienna minivan.

Police believe these same men were involved in two other robberies overnight — one in Mississauga and the other in Brampton – and may also be behind two other recent robberies in the Toronto area.

November 06, 2019 at 6:53 am
November 06, 2019 at 7:22 am
