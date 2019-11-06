Suspects sought after 3 gas stations robbed overnight

Police are searching for at least two suspects following a string of gas station robberies in Etobicoke and Peel Region overnight.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, it’s believed two masked men walked into a gas station on Dundas Street, east of Highway 427. Police said the men indicated they had a gun, but it was never seen, and roughed up the station attendant before robbing the place of money, lottery tickets and cigars.

They then fled the scene in a waiting white Toyota Sienna minivan.

Police believe these same men were involved in two other robberies overnight — one in Mississauga and the other in Brampton – and may also be behind two other recent robberies in the Toronto area.