Suspects sought after 3 gas stations robbed overnight
by News Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2019 6:15 am EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2019 at 7:05 am EST
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Police are searching for at least two suspects following a string of gas station robberies in Etobicoke and Peel Region overnight.
Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, it’s believed two masked men walked into a gas station on Dundas Street, east of Highway 427. Police said the men indicated they had a gun, but it was never seen, and roughed up the station attendant before robbing the place of money, lottery tickets and cigars.
They then fled the scene in a waiting white Toyota Sienna minivan.
Police believe these same men were involved in two other robberies overnight — one in Mississauga and the other in Brampton – and may also be behind two other recent robberies in the Toronto area.
Masked bandits go on robbery spree overnight-hitting 3 gas stations incl one on Dundas near Hwy 427 where they got cash/lottery tickets/cigars. They dropped some cigar packages on road while fleeing in white Toyota Sienna van. Police believe they may be behind 5 recent robberies pic.twitter.com/027uW63Rz9
