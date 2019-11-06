Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fort Worth cop who shot woman dead had 2004 assault charge
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home last month was charged with simple assault while a college student in 2004.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Aaron Dean discussed the misdemeanour charge during a 2017 police department job interview.
The 35-year-old officer resigned in October. He’s facing a murder charge for shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home.
In a recording the paper obtained of Dean’s interview, he says a woman reported him to police after he “stroked” her breast in a University of Texas at Arlington library.
Dean told the interviewing officers it was inappropriate, that he pleaded no-contest and paid a fine.
The charge wouldn’t prevent Dean from becoming an officer under Fort Worth’s civil service regulations.
___
Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com
The Associated Press
