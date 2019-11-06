Loading articles...

Fort Worth cop who shot woman dead had 2004 assault charge

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home last month was charged with simple assault while a college student in 2004.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Aaron Dean discussed the misdemeanour charge during a 2017 police department job interview.

The 35-year-old officer resigned in October. He’s facing a murder charge for shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home.

In a recording the paper obtained of Dean’s interview, he says a woman reported him to police after he “stroked” her breast in a University of Texas at Arlington library.

Dean told the interviewing officers it was inappropriate, that he pleaded no-contest and paid a fine.

The charge wouldn’t prevent Dean from becoming an officer under Fort Worth’s civil service regulations.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle NB 427 just before the 407 - centre lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more