Former Toronto camp counsellor charged with sexually assaulting boy

A man who volunteered as a camp counsellor at a city-run program is facing charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a young boy.

Police say Troy Caster, 25, volunteered with the City of Toronto Summer Camp Programs out of Sir Adam Beck Junior School between July and August of 2012.

Police allege he sexually assaulted a six-year-old boy who was enrolled at the camp.

On Wednesday, Caster was charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on December 2, 2019.