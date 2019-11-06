Loading articles...

Family: France's Catherine Deneuve hospitalized with stroke

FILE - In this Jan. 30 1985 file photo, French actress Catherine Deneuve congratulates French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent after the presentation of spring-summer haute couture collection in Paris. Denueve's family said in a statement released Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019, that the 76-year-old actress suffered a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke. (AP Photo/Alexis Duclos, File)

PARIS — Her family says French cinematic icon Catherine Deneuve has had a mild stroke while filming her latest movie.

Denueve’s family said in a statement released Wednesday that the 76-year-old actress suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke. The statement, by the actress’ representative, Artmedia, says “fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest.”

Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.

Deneuve has been filming “De son vivant” directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.

The Associated Press

