Loading articles...

Escapee reported at California motel, deputies find no one

MARINA, Calif. — Authorities say one of two murder suspects who escaped from a California jail was reported to be at a motel about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from the jail, but authorities found no one there after a nearly eight-hour standoff.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Thornburg tells KPIX-TV deputies surrounded a motel in the town of Marina on Tuesday after getting a call from an employee who reported spotting 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar.

Deputies found his motel room empty.

Deputies say Salazar and 21-year-old Santos Fonseca escaped Sunday from the Monterey County jail in Salinas after climbing thorough a hole they made on the ceiling of a bathroom.

Both had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on murder counts and “numerous other felony charges” in separate cases.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @Douglas680NEWS: Ryerson protestors block up Yonge and Dundas as part of a coordinated strike action with other Ontario post-secondary s…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more