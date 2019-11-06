Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Escapee reported at California motel, deputies find no one
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 11:10 am EST
MARINA, Calif. — Authorities say one of two murder suspects who escaped from a California jail was reported to be at a motel about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from the jail, but authorities found no one there after a nearly eight-hour standoff.
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Thornburg tells KPIX-TV deputies surrounded a motel in the town of Marina on Tuesday after getting a call from an employee who reported spotting 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar.
Deputies found his motel room empty.
Deputies say Salazar and 21-year-old Santos Fonseca escaped Sunday from the Monterey County jail in Salinas after climbing thorough a hole they made on the ceiling of a bathroom.
Both had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on murder counts and “numerous other felony charges” in separate cases.
The Associated Press
