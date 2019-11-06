Loading articles...

Driver in fatal California crash arrested in June burglary

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Police say the man accused of driving while intoxicated and fatally running over a Southern California couple and their 3-year-old son on Halloween night has been charged in an unrelated burglary case.

Long Beach police say Carlo Navarro was arrested in connection with a June burglary. The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported that he is suspected of breaking into a vape shop and was being held on three misdemeanour charges.

Parents Raihan and Joseph Awaida died from their injuries. Police do not identify juveniles, but a GoFundMe page said the boy’s name was Omar.

The 20-year-old Navarro was charged with driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter in the fatality. It was not immediately clear Wednesday if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press

