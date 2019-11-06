Loading articles...

Deputies: Florida man groped princess at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a 51-year-old Florida man groped a Walt Disney World worker dressed as a princess during a photo opportunity at the Magic Kingdom.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavit says Brian Sherman and his wife posed for pictures with the woman on Saturday afternoon. Sherman said the character was his favourite before putting his arm around her and groping her breast.

The affidavit says Sherman sat on one side of the woman, and his wife was on the other side. Coworkers told investigators the victim wasn’t able to move before Sherman groped her. She was crying when Sherman left the room.

The Disney photographer provided the pictures to investigators who used them to identify Sherman, who was booked on battery charges. A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Bayview collector lanes are BLOCKED with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more