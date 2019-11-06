Loading articles...

CVS, Humana post gains while Facebook, Match tally losses

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

CVS Health Corp., up $3.61 to $70.93

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast after reporting surprisingly good third-quarter earnings.

Aircastle Ltd., up $4.68 to $32.27

The aircraft leasing company is being bought by Japan’s Marubeni Corp. and Mizuho Leasing Co.

Match Group Inc., down $1.73 to $67.04

The online dating company gave investors a weak fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

DaVita Inc., up $8.07 to $70.51

The kidney dialysis provider’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Humana Inc., up $10.19 to $304.94

The health insurer raised its 2019 profit forecast after reporting solid third-quarter earnings and strong growth in Medicare Advantage membership.

WW International Inc., down $5.56 to $31.95

The weight-loss program operator’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.60 to $71.49

Shares of energy companies slumped with the price of crude oil.

Facebook Inc., down $2.77 to $191.55

California’s attorney general disclosed an ongoing probe into the social network’s privacy practices.

The Associated Press

