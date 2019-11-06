Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer facing MPs for first time today

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer faces his first critical test after losing the fall election as Tory MPs gather in Ottawa for their first caucus meeting.

The Conservatives came out of the campaign with 121 seats, about two dozen more than they held prior to the vote, and record high popular support. But they failed to achieve the goal of defeating the Liberals and Justin Trudeau.

University of Ottawa professor Gevenieve Tellier says the party needs to understand that their problems don’t stop at Scheer.

Tellier says the issues that saw the Tories fail to knock the Liberals from power revolve around policies that did not muster much excitement amongst voters.

Even before the October 21st vote, there had been rumbling among members about replacing Scheer as leader and a new poll from the Angus Reid institute finds Conservative voters are evenly split over whether or not he should stay or go.

No matter what happens behind closed doors today, Scheer will face a mandatory leadership review in April at the party’s national convention.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report