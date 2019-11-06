Loading articles...

Colombia court upends old Latin America naming tradition

BOGOTA — Tradition has long had it that children born to families in Latin America receive two last names: That of their father, followed by that of their mother.

Now that practice is being challenged in court.

Colombia’s constitutional Court ruled Tuesday that the tradition violates principles of equality.

For 30 years, Colombian law has required the father’s last name to come first.

Magistrates called on the legislature to draft a new law that will give parents greater freedom in deciding the order of last names.

The lawyer who filed the original complaint argued that the old law had “medieval overtones” and violated laws guaranteeing equal rights.

Spain and a few Latin American nations have changed their laws in recent years, though the practice remains on the books in several others.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Retweeted @Douglas680NEWS: Ryerson protestors block up Yonge and Dundas as part of a coordinated strike action with other Ontario post-secondary s…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more