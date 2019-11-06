China's Xi: Macron visit boosts multilateralism, free trade

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens as Chinese President Xi Jinping talks during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is hailing a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron as giving a boost to multilateralism and free trade, amid ongoing economic tensions with Washington.
Speaking at a meeting Wednesday in Beijing, Xi said the two leaders sent a “strong signal to the world about steadfastly upholding” the twin concepts along with “working together to build open economies.”
Macron started his three-day visit by announcing that the European Union had struck a deal with China to prevent counterfeiting of agricultural products like wine and cheese.
Macron earlier visited a sprawling export fair in Shanghai and on Wednesday said that China and the EU must “build a stable partnership on the big questions of the world in a world that is more and more destabilized.”