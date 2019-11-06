Loading articles...

China's Xi: Macron visit boosts multilateralism, free trade

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens as Chinese President Xi Jinping talks during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is hailing a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron as giving a boost to multilateralism and free trade, amid ongoing economic tensions with Washington.

Speaking at a meeting Wednesday in Beijing, Xi said the two leaders sent a “strong signal to the world about steadfastly upholding” the twin concepts along with “working together to build open economies.”

Macron started his three-day visit by announcing that the European Union had struck a deal with China to prevent counterfeiting of agricultural products like wine and cheese.

Macron earlier visited a sprawling export fair in Shanghai and on Wednesday said that China and the EU must “build a stable partnership on the big questions of the world in a world that is more and more destabilized.”

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
All lanes still blocked northbound 404 north of Elgin Mills. You're forced off at Elgin Mills. Motorists using Wood…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:52 PM
Midweek Mess: Rain (mostly south GTA), wet snow (mainly north GTA) and lake effect flurries with reduced visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more