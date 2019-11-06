Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Chile: president promotes minimum wage hike to quell unrest
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 1:34 pm EST
A demonstrator waves a Chilean national flag while atop a truck during a protest against highway tolls, in Santiago, Chile,Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has proposed to Congress a 16% increase in the minimum wage while hundreds of cars traveled by caravan demanding a reduction in tolls. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s president is sending a bill to Congress that would raise the minimum salary, one of a series of measures to try to contain nearly three weeks of anti-government protests.
The bill seeks to guarantee a minimum wage of about $470 a month.
President Sebastian Piñera signed the measure Wednesday as demonstrations continued with hundreds of honking cars and trucks travelling by caravan near the capital to demand a reduction in tolls.
The unrest began last month over a hike to subway fares. But it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes, including improved social services and greater equality.
Chile’s centre-right government has responded with a host of proposed changes that must be approved by Congress.