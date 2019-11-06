Loading articles...

Chile: president promotes minimum wage hike to quell unrest

A demonstrator waves a Chilean national flag while atop a truck during a protest against highway tolls, in Santiago, Chile,Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has proposed to Congress a 16% increase in the minimum wage while hundreds of cars traveled by caravan demanding a reduction in tolls. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s president is sending a bill to Congress that would raise the minimum salary, one of a series of measures to try to contain nearly three weeks of anti-government protests.

The bill seeks to guarantee a minimum wage of about $470 a month.

President Sebastian Piñera signed the measure Wednesday as demonstrations continued with hundreds of honking cars and trucks travelling by caravan near the capital to demand a reduction in tolls.

The unrest began last month over a hike to subway fares. But it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes, including improved social services and greater equality.

Chile’s centre-right government has responded with a host of proposed changes that must be approved by Congress.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @Douglas680NEWS: Ryerson protestors block up Yonge and Dundas as part of a coordinated strike action with other Ontario post-secondary s…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more