Black man beaten by men, including off-duty Toronto cop, to testify at trial

Defendants Christian Theriault, left, and Michael Theriault, second left, look on as Crown Attorney Linda Shin questions Durham Regional Police Const. Barbara Zabdyr while Justice Joseph Di Luca looks on in this artist rendering from court in Oshawa, Ont. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

OSHAWA, Ont. — A young black man who prosecutors allege was beaten by an off-duty Toronto police officer and the officer’s brother nearly three years ago is expected to testify today at the two men’s trial.

Dafonte Miller is to tell an Oshawa, Ont., court his account of the encounter with Michael and Christian Theriault in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed it to investigators.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Michael Theriault, an off-duty officer, and his brother ran after Miller and beat him, including with a long metal pipe.

Court has heard the brothers told investigators Miller was the one who attacked them with a pipe after they caught him breaking into their parents’ truck.

The trial has heard Miller was badly injured and was blinded on his left side after his eye ruptured.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Nov. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

