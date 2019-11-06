Loading articles...

AP sources: Jeff Sessions to announce Alabama Senate bid

FILE - In this May 9, 2109, file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions smiles during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Great Hall at the Department of Justice in Washington. Sessions is planning to run for his former Senate seat in Alabama. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce he’s running for his old Senate seat in Alabama.

Sessions is expected to make the announcement on Thursday. His decision to run was confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday by two Republicans with direct knowledge of his plans. They were not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sessions long held the seat he will now pursue but stepped down to serve as President Donald Trump’s first attorney general. He was ousted after enduring public mocking from Trump for recusing himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones won the 2017 special election to fill Sessions’ seat.

Republicans see recapturing the Senate seat in the once-reliably red state as a top priority.

Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press

