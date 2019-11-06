Loading articles...

Anchorage police release name of man found dead in car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police have released the name of a man found dead under suspicious circumstances in a parked car.

Police say the man found Sunday afternoon was 48-year-old Oscar Garcia.

Police have not released a suspected cause of death but say Garcia suffered trauma to his body.

Police at 1 p.m. Sunday received a report of a dead person in a car on Merrill Drive in west Anchorage and sent an officer to investigate. Garcia was inside the car.

Homicide detectives and a crime scene team were called to the scene.

Police have asked witnesses or people with surveillance video to contact them.

The Associated Press

