Alaska university parking services to accept PB&J as payment
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 10:05 am EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.
Officials say the food goes to students in need on a regular basis.
University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.
Officials say two 16-ounce (454-gram) jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.
Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavour jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
The Associated Press
