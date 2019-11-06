Loading articles...

Airman missing in Gulf of Mexico after falling from plane

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — The U.S. military and local Florida law enforcement are searching the Gulf of Mexico for an airman who fell out of a plane during a parachute training exercise.

An Air Force news release says the special tactics airman departed a C-130 aircraft Tuesday morning during a planned static-line jump several miles south of Florida’s Hurlburt Field and made an unintentional water landing.

Officials didn’t say whether the airman’s parachute deployed after leaving the plane.

Officials say an emergency response was immediately initiated, and rescue teams on Wednesday continued to search a 700-square-mile (1,800-square-kilometre) area off the coast between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola.

Participating in the search are boats and aircraft from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Army, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Stalled truck EB 401 approaching the DVP express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
*VIDEO* Icy spots tonight through Thu. morning. Rain/snow mix this evening. Trace-3 cm tmrw morning. Pockets of he…
Latest Weather
Read more