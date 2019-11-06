Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 charged after North Carolina college student abducted
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 5:44 pm EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have arrested two men who they say abducted a university student who managed to escape her captors by sending a text message to a friend.
News outlets report Greenville police said 27-year-old Joshua Worsley of Robersonville and 33-year-old Cornelius Langley of Greenville were both charged with first-degree kidnapping.
According to police, the men lured the 20-year-old East Carolina University student into their car last Friday, and that Worsley tried to sexually assault her.
The victim texted a friend who was able to follow the car until it stopped outside a motel. Police said the friend confronted the two men, and they released the victim.
The two men are being held in the Pitt County jail on $250,000 bond apiece. It’s not known if they have attorneys who could comment on the charges.
The Associated Press
