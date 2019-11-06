Loading articles...

1 vote gives Democrats council control in Pence's hometown

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Democrats will hold a City Council majority in Vice-President Mike Pence’s Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s if a candidate’s one-vote victory margin holds up.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s local election show Democrats winning a 4-3 Columbus City Council majority as they defeated two Republican incumbents. The (Columbus) Republic reports that Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch might seek a recount of the 260-259 tally favouring Democrat Jerone Wood.

Bartholomew County Democratic Party chairman Bob Hyatt says the council victories came from young candidates stepping up and wanting to make a difference.

Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop was unopposed for reelection. He says city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.

The county clerk says Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election.

___

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:33 AM
EB 401 east of Keele collectors, one lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more