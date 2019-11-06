Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 vote gives Democrats council control in Pence's hometown
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 10:11 am EST
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Democrats will hold a City Council majority in Vice-President Mike Pence’s Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s if a candidate’s one-vote victory margin holds up.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s local election show Democrats winning a 4-3 Columbus City Council majority as they defeated two Republican incumbents. The (Columbus) Republic reports that Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch might seek a recount of the 260-259 tally favouring Democrat Jerone Wood.
Bartholomew County Democratic Party chairman Bob Hyatt says the council victories came from young candidates stepping up and wanting to make a difference.
Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop was unopposed for reelection. He says city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.
The county clerk says Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election.
