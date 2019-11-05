Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Women gunned down near border recalled as good and kind
by Brady McCombs And Anita Snow, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 8:09 pm EST
HERRIMAN, Utah — The three women who were gunned down with six of their children in northern Mexico by suspected drug cartel members are being remembered as good people who loved their families and enjoyed quiet lives centred around a successful pecan farming operation south of the U.S. border.
Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the victims, said Tuesday during an interview at his home in a Salt Lake City suburb that he saw all the victims at a family reunion in Mexico last summer, where they played basketball and spent time together.
The nine were killed in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, where they lived as members of a community that broke away long ago from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
