Loading articles...

Women gunned down near border recalled as good and kind

HERRIMAN, Utah — The three women who were gunned down with six of their children in northern Mexico by suspected drug cartel members are being remembered as good people who loved their families and enjoyed quiet lives centred around a successful pecan farming operation south of the U.S. border.

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the victims, said Tuesday during an interview at his home in a Salt Lake City suburb that he saw all the victims at a family reunion in Mexico last summer, where they played basketball and spent time together.

The nine were killed in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, where they lived as members of a community that broke away long ago from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Brady McCombs And Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Dixie in the collectors - two right lanes now blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:52 PM
Midweek Mess: Rain (mostly south GTA), wet snow (mainly north GTA) and lake effect flurries with reduced visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more