Vietnam arrests more, says migrants routed through Russia
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 3:17 am EST
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese state media report more arrests over the deaths of migrants in England and quote police as saying a suspect had organized for people to travel to Russia before being smuggled to the West.
The state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported an arrest was made in Nghe An province on Monday in relation to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated truck container last month.
Vietnam so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An who face charges of organizing people smuggling.
The newspaper cited police as saying that one of those arrested, who used to live in Russia, organized people to travel to Russia then smuggled them to Germany before getting to a third country.
The Associated Press
