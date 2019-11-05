Loading articles...

Vietnam arrests more, says migrants routed through Russia

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese state media report more arrests over the deaths of migrants in England and quote police as saying a suspect had organized for people to travel to Russia before being smuggled to the West.

The state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported an arrest was made in Nghe An province on Monday in relation to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated truck container last month.

Vietnam so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An who face charges of organizing people smuggling.

The newspaper cited police as saying that one of those arrested, who used to live in Russia, organized people to travel to Russia then smuggled them to Germany before getting to a third country.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Southbound 427 ramp to westbound QEW reopening momentarily.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Colder air will settle in especially for the latter half of the week. Get the winter gear ready 🥶 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more