Loading articles...

US woos Asia with plan to rival China's 'Belt and Road'

BANGKOK — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the U.S. will invest and trade more in Asia as it rolls out an American plan to support “sustainable” projects in Asia.

The plan announced at a U.S. business forum in Bangkok is meant to rival China’s own multibillion dollar “Belt and Road” infrastructure program.

Ross is leading a high-powered trade mission in Asia and attended a regional summit that wrapped up Monday.

As he was talking up U.S. trade and investment, China opened a lavish import expo Tuesday in Shanghai showcasing its own eagerness to do business.

President Xi Jinping vowed to open Chinese markets further and clinked wine glasses with French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged that Beijing and Washington end the trade war that is clouding an already murky global economic outlook.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Southbound 427 ramp to westbound QEW reopening momentarily.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Colder air will settle in especially for the latter half of the week. Get the winter gear ready 🥶 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more