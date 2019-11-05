Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US official says Moon-Abe meeting was 'encouraging sign'
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 8:48 pm EST
A poster with an image of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denouncing Japan's trade restrictions is seen on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met one-on-one Monday for the first time in more than a year and called for more dialogue between the countries to settle a deep dispute over trade and history. The sign reads "Our boycott is not over." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A senior U.S. official says an unexpected meeting this week between the leaders of South Korea and Japan was an “encouraging sign” that the Asian U.S. allies are on track to improve a relationship strained by deep rows over trade and history.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Affairs David Stilwell spoke Wednesday after meeting South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa in Seoul.
Stilwell’s visit comes weeks before the expiration of a military intelligence-sharing agreement between South Korea and Japan that Seoul has threatened to end in retaliation for Tokyo’s moves to tighten controls on exports to its neighbour.
Following an angry reaction from the Trump administration, Seoul said it could reconsider if Japan relists South Korea as a favoured trade partner.