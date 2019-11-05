Loading articles...

Universal won't be cited for electric shocks at water park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal investigators say Universal Orlando Resort won’t be cited for electrical problems that led to lifeguards getting shocked at its water park, saying the resort was unaware something was wrong.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says in a report released this week that five lifeguards reported receiving electric shocks last June at the Volcano Bay water park. The lifeguards were taken to a hospital for observation after they reported feeling tingling in the water. They were released the same day.

A Universal official told investigators that engineers measured 20 to 30 volts of electricity on a sidewalk near a dining area. The cause was found to be electrical wiring damaged during construction that sent electrical current through the ground.

A Universal spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB 400 at Finch - two left lanes blocked by emergency crews, NB 400 at Finch - vehicles remain on the left shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:45 AM
Rain and snow ☔️❄️in the forecast for very late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning. Could be a very slow go fo…
Latest Weather
Read more