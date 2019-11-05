Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tucson to decide whether to be Arizona's only sanctuary city
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 12:07 am EST
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson voters are deciding whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city.
The measure known as Proposition 205 is on the ballot Tuesday in Arizona’s second most populous city.
Supporters say a victory would send the message to immigrants that they’re valued and protected.
It comes amid fierce anger on the left at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The measure aims to put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or co-operate with federal law enforcement.
The Democratic City Council strongly opposes the sanctuary initiative. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says the city already has strong protections for immigrants. He worries it would endanger state and federal funding.
Both sides say the measure is likely to end up in court if it’s approved.
The Associated Press
