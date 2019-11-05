Loading articles...

Tucson to decide whether to be Arizona's only sanctuary city

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson voters are deciding whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city.

The measure known as Proposition 205 is on the ballot Tuesday in Arizona’s second most populous city.

Supporters say a victory would send the message to immigrants that they’re valued and protected.

It comes amid fierce anger on the left at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The measure aims to put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or co-operate with federal law enforcement.

The Democratic City Council strongly opposes the sanctuary initiative. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says the city already has strong protections for immigrants. He worries it would endanger state and federal funding.

Both sides say the measure is likely to end up in court if it’s approved.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
Construction has closed the westbound 401 express and collector ramps to the DVP.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:09 PM
You ready? We’re going from the warmest day of the week (today) to the coldest morning in about 7 months (coming Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more