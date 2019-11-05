Loading articles...

The Latest: Affirmative action referendum losing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on an affirmative action ballot measure in Washington state (all times local):

8:31 p.m.

A measure that reinstates the use of affirmative action in state employment, contracting and admission to public colleges and universities was losing in early returns.

Tuesday’s vote on Referendum 88 asked voters whether they want to approve or reject Initiative 1000, which was passed by the Legislature in April. I-1000 amends current statutes that prohibit state government from discriminating against or giving preferential treatment to individuals or groups based on race, sex, colour, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, or public contracting.

The initiative passed by lawmakers last spring would allow the consideration of being part of a minority group to be a contributing factor for a qualified applicant.

Along with race, sex, and ethnicity, the measure allows consideration of age, disability and honourable discharge or military status.

__

7:39 a.m.

Washington voters are deciding whether a person’s minority status should be considered as a contributing factor in state employment, contracting and admission to public colleges and universities.

Tuesday’s vote on Referendum 88 asks voters whether they want to approve or reject Initiative 1000, which was passed by the Legislature. I-1000 amends current statutes that prohibit state government from discriminating against or giving preferential treatment to individuals or groups based on race, sex, colour, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, or public contracting.

The initiative passed by lawmakers last spring would allow the consideration of being part of a minority group to be a contributing factor for a qualified applicant.

Along with race, sex, and ethnicity, the measure allows consideration of age, disability and honourable discharge or military status.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CRASH - Northbound 404 north of Elgin Mills. All lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:52 PM
Midweek Mess: Rain (mostly south GTA), wet snow (mainly north GTA) and lake effect flurries with reduced visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more