Strong ending helps World Series avoid record low viewership

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrates with the trophy in the locker room after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW YORK — Maybe it doesn’t mean much for the Houston Astros, but the Washington Nationals’ comeback in the World Series helped baseball avoid a dubious record.

Through five games, the matchup was on pace to be the least-watched World Series ever. But the deciding game drew more than 23 million viewers. The Nielsen company says that enabled this year’s Series to slip past the 2012 Giants-Tigers contest, which remains the lowest ever.

The seventh game reached nearly 7 million more viewers than any other game of this year’s Series.

Fox won the week in prime time, averaging 9.8 million viewers.

Showtime did not immediately have ratings for the series finale of “The Affair” on Sunday but said the episode had the best-ever numbers of the five-year series in streaming and on-demand platforms.

David Bauder, The Associated Press


