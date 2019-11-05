Loading articles...

Southwest Alaska man dies of injuries in suspected assault

QUINHAGAK, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say a man who was assaulted in a southwest Alaska village has died of his injuries.

Troopers say 53-year-old Jesse Britton of Quinhagak (KWIN-ah-hawk) died Friday at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.

Another Quinhagak man, 28-year-old Frank Nelson, is charged with five counts of felony assault in the case. He is represented by the public defender’s office in Bethel, which did not respond to an email request for comment Tuesday.

Troopers on Oct. 3 received word of an assault and arrested Nelson.

Britton was flown to Bethel and then medically evacuated to Anchorage.

Quinhagak is a village of 750 about 71 miles (114 kilometres) southwest of Bethel and 1 mile (1.6 kilometres) from the Bering Sea.

The Associated Press

