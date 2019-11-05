Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
S Korea offers to visit stalled joint tour resort in North
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 8:58 pm EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says it has offered to send a delegation to check on facilities at a long-stalled joint tourist resort in North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently ordered the destruction of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort, saying they appear “shabby” and “unpleasant-looking.”
Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Wednesday it sent a message proposing a delegation dispatch to conduct safety checks on those facilities.
Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min says North Korea hasn’t responded.
South Korea earlier proposed face-to-face talks on the issue. North Korea has rejected that and insisted on document exchanges.
South Korean-run tours to the mountain resort has been suspended since 2008 when a North Korean soldier fatally shot a South Korean tourist.