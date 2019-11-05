Loading articles...

Rosalynn Carter says husband doing 'really well' after fall

ATLANTA — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter says her husband is doing “really well” after a fall.

Carter said Tuesday that she’s been a lifelong caregiver, and now she’s, helping former President Jimmy Carter recover from his injuries.

She made the comments at a Tuesday conference in Atlanta, “Caregiving in the 21st Century: A National Conversation.” The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving brought together leaders in business, politics and philanthropy, along with health care professionals.

The centre said one goal of Tuesday’s event was to look ahead toward a nationwide effort to help caregivers across the U.S.

The former first lady established the institute in 1987. It provides advocacy, education, research, and service to help more than 40 million caregivers in the United States.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:43 PM
City Streets: Rutherford is down to one lane each way east of Keele due to a collision. EB Rutherford is jammed fro…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 28 minutes ago
*Heads up GTA* Rain starts Wed evening. Mixing in wet snow overnight into Thu morning. Here are forecast rain and s…
Latest Weather
Read more