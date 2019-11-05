Why is the whole world protesting in the streets?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the specific causes may not be the same, but a general sense of urgent unrest has propelled millions of people into the streets in countries around the world. From Hong Kong to Chile to Catalonia to Lebanon, it may seem as though the world has never been as rife with public protest as it currently is.

But is that true? And if so…why? What’s behind the sentiment that things have to change—even if the specific change may vary by country? What determines whether these protests succeed or fail? And how has social media changed people’s ability to organize, for better and for worse?

GUEST: Michael Safi, The Guardian and The Observer

