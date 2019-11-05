Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Why is the whole world protesting in the streets?
by The Big Story
Posted Nov 5, 2019 5:10 am EST
Police gather on a street during a rally against police brutality in Hong Kong, China, Oct 27, 2019. EPA/LYNN BO BO
In today’s Big Story podcast, the specific causes may not be the same, but a general sense of urgent unrest has propelled millions of people into the streets in countries around the world. From Hong Kong to Chile to Catalonia to Lebanon, it may seem as though the world has never been as rife with public protest as it currently is.
But is that true? And if so…why? What’s behind the sentiment that things have to change—even if the specific change may vary by country? What determines whether these protests succeed or fail? And how has social media changed people’s ability to organize, for better and for worse?
GUEST: Michael Safi, The Guardian and The Observer
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
