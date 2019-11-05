Loading articles...

Pro-Beijing lawmaker stabbed while campaigning in Hong Kong

Protesters in Guy Fawkes masks raise their hands as they chant slogans during a rally in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, said Tuesday that she has received the backing of Chinese President Xi Jinping in her handling of five months of anti-government protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Hong Kong police say an anti-government supporter has stabbed and wounded a pro-Beijing lawmaker who was campaigning for local elections.

The government condemned the Wednesday morning attack against Junios Ho, a hate figure for protesters, and said police arrested the assailant. A police official, who requested anonymity as he isn’t authorized to make statements, says Ho, his assistant and the attacker have been hospitalized.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed the man giving flowers to Ho before asking permission to snap a picture with him. Instead, he took out a knife from his bag and stabbed Ho’s chest but was quickly overpowered by Ho and several others.

The man kept hurling abuses at Ho, calling him “human scum.”

The 5-month-old protests demanding political freedom have increasingly become violent.

Eileen Ng, The Associated Press

