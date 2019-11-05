Loading articles...

Police: Hemp plants seized in California were pot worth $1B

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff’s office said it served search warrants at several fields totalling 459 acres in the Arvin area on Oct. 25 as part of a joint investigation with the FBI and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, The Bakersfield Californian reported.

Hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants but only pot has enough THC to get users high. Authorities said samples of the seized plants tested “well above” the federal limit of 0.3 per cent of THC for “industrial” hemp.

They classified the plants as marijuana worth about $1 billion on the black market. Authorities wouldn’t name the grower, citing the ongoing probe.

Hemp cultivation is allowed throughout Kern County but pot production, sale and processing is largely illegal.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Dixie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:52 PM
Midweek Mess: Rain (mostly south GTA), wet snow (mainly north GTA) and lake effect flurries with reduced visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more