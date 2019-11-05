Loading articles...

Official: Bosnia faces serious efforts to roll back reforms

The high representative for Bosnia is warning that the Balkan nation faces serious efforts to roll back reforms as it approaches the 25th anniversary of an ethnic war that left more than 100,000 people dead, and is urging united international action to preserve two decades of advances.

Valentin Inzko told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the fundamental issue it must consider is not only how to help the country face its challenges going forward, “but more importantly, how do we prevent Bosnia and Herzegovina from going backwards?”

Bosnia remains torn by divisions stemming from the 1992-95 war involving the country’s Serbs, Muslims and Croats during the breakup of Yugoslavia, and its multi-ethnic presidency has been unable to break a year-old deadlock on forming a new government.

The Associated Press

