Nevada Supreme Court struggles with appeal in 4 killings

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada’s Supreme Court justices acknowledge they are struggling with complicated jurisdictional questions in the appeal of a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings during a 16-day rampage in January.

Lawyers for 20-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman told the high court Tuesday a Washoe County grand jury had no authority to indict him for two of the killings that occurred outside the county. They want the court to reverse a district judge’s refusal to dismiss the charges tied to the Douglas County crimes.

Prosecutors argued the grand jury acted legally partly because Martinez-Guzman committed all four homicides with the same gun he stole from the elderly couple he killed in Reno.

Justice James Hardesty said the fact the panel struggled so much with interpretations of the applicable state law during Tuesday’s oral arguments suggests the law is “at a minimum, ambiguous.”

Scott Sonner, The Associated Press

