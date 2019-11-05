Loading articles...

Neptunes, Outkast, REM up for Songwriters Hall

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2006 file photo shows Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, left, and Andre Benjamin of OutKast during MTV's "Total Request Live" at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York. The Neptunes, the innovative production-songwriting duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, are nominated for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020 class. Joining them as nominees are Outkast, R.E.M., Mariah Carey, Patti Smith, Journey, Vince Gill, Gloria Estefan, the Isley Brothers, the Eurythmics, Mike Love, David Gates and Steve Miller. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

NEW YORK — The Neptunes, the innovative production-songwriting duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo who shaped pop and urban radio from the ’90s well into the 2000s thanks to crafting hits for Britney Spears, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake, are nominated for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Joining the Neptunes as nominees for the 2020 class are other visionaries who have carved out their own space in the music universe: rap icons Outkast and rock pioneers R.E.M., who announced they called it quits in 2011.

The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Tuesday, a day ahead of its official announcement.

Twenty-four acts are competing for the 2020 class, including Mariah Carey, Patti Smith, Journey, Vince Gill, Gloria Estefan, the Isley Brothers, former Eurythmics members Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, Mike Love, Bread’s David Gates and Steve Miller.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Avenue express, three left lanes are blocked with a collision & farther west in the express, the…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 57 minutes ago
Rain and snow ☔️❄️in the forecast for very late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning. Could be a very slow go fo…
Latest Weather
Read more