Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as investors become more optimistic that the U.S. and China are making progress on scaling back their trade dispute.

Banks and materials companies were rising in early trading Tuesday. Bank of America rose 1% mining and company Freeport-McMoRan rose 2.7%.

Encouraging comments from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about progress in trade talks with China helped to brighten sentiment.

The S&P 500 was up less than 1 point at 3,079.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 27 points, or 0.1%, to 27,492. The Nasdaq rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,437.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84%.

