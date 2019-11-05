Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man found dead in building near Danforth and Dawes
by News staff
Posted Nov 5, 2019 8:21 am EST
Last Updated Nov 5, 2019 at 8:22 am EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a building in East York.
Paramedics say they were called to Eastdale Avenue near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A shell casing was also located.
Police say the homicide unit is monitoring but has not taken over the investigation.
Unknown Trouble #GO2136178 Eastdale Avenue/Secord Avenue – man located inside the building deceased – shell casing located – police are investigating and canvassing the area for witnesses/video Anyone with information contact 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers ^js