Man found dead in building near Danforth and Dawes

Last Updated Nov 5, 2019 at 8:22 am EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a building in East York.

Paramedics say they were called to Eastdale Avenue near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A shell casing was also located.

Police say the homicide unit is monitoring but has not taken over the investigation.

