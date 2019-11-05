Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged in death of inmate at Maplehurst Correctional Complex
by News staff
Posted Nov 5, 2019 12:53 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 5, 2019 at 12:53 pm EST
Maplehurst Correction Complex entrance seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS
A male inmate has been charged in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at Maplehurst Correctional Complex.
Halton police say they were called to the correctional facility on May 7 after six inmates reportedly overdosed on illicit drugs.
Five of the six inmates were transport to hospital were they recovered, while the sixth inmate did not survive.
It was later determined the inmate’s death was caused by consumption of fentanyl and carfentanil.
After a lengthy investigation, another male inmate was arrested for his alleged role in the death.
Michael Fourneir, 30, of Cambridge, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking of a Schedule I substance.
He appeared in court on Tuesday and is expected to appear next on Nov. 14.
How does this stuff get into jails. Great security.