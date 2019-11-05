Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maldives bans group over Islamic radicalization report
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 3:44 am EST
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Maldives’ government says it has dissolved an activist group after it found that a report published by the organization on religious radicalization had contents against Islamic laws.
The Maldives’ ministry of community empowerment says it informed Maldives Democracy Network on Tuesday that the group has been deregistered and has 45 days to settle debts and complete other formalities.
The group was suspended last month for investigations that a report published in 2016 was slanderous to Islam. Though the report had been on the group’s website for more than three years the government opened a case only last month heeding to a demand by some preachers.
The group’s executive director, Shahinda Ismail, said she believes the investigators have not followed due process.
