Liberal win in Montreal's Hochelaga stands after Bloc withdraws recount request

A sample ballot box is seen ahead of the 2019 federal election at Elections Canada's offices in Gatineau, Que., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. A judicial recount in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga was cancelled Monday midway through the process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — A judicial recount in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga has been cancelled midway through the process.

The Bloc Quebecois asked for the recount following the initial count on election day on Oct. 21, saying there was a discrepancy between the number of ballots in the ballot boxes and the listed results.

The Bloc’s candidate, Simon Marchand, finished 319 votes behind Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

In the midst of the recount, however, the Bloc conceded the loss and withdrew its request.

There are two other judicial recounts underway in Quebec and British Columbia.

The NDP requested a recount in Port Moody-Coquitlam and the Bloc requested one in the riding of Quebec.

The Canadian Press

