Lawsuit planned after giant forest project OK'd in Idaho

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, released by U.S. Forest Service, a firefighter watches flames from the Nethker Fire engulf trees at Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho. A giant forest project in Idaho rejected by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is on again, and an environmental group aims to stop it a second time with another lawsuit. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, approved the 125-square-mile (325-square-kilometer) project on the Payette National Forest, with work expected to start this week. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho — A giant forest project in Idaho rejected by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is on again, and an environmental group says it violates the court’s orders and will stop it with another lawsuit.

The U.S. Forest Service on Friday approved the 125-square-mile (325-square-kilometre) project on the Payette National Forest, with work expected to start this week.

The Forest Service and the Alliance for the Wild Rockies agree the project is precisely the same as the one halted by the 9th Circuit Court’s ruling against the Forest Service in August 2018.

But the Forest Service says changes in wording in an environmental review remove problems that caused the court to stop the project, and the Forest Service’s new approval decision Friday allows work to begin immediately.

Keith Ridler, The Associated Press

