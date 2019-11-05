Lawsuit filed against Alaska over rate increase at homes

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Attorneys in Alaska have filed a class-action lawsuit that seeks to reverse a recent rate increase in a group of state-owned homes providing assisted living care.

News organizations reported the lawsuit filed in Ketchikan Superior Court Monday asks a judge to issue a preliminary and permanent injunction against rate increases at Pioneer Homes.

The lawsuit names the state of Alaska, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Health and Social Services officials as defendants.

The Sept. 1 rate changes increased the cost of a Pioneer Homes bed by between 40% and 140%.

One of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit says the state abruptly increased rates, harming residents.

An Alaska Department of Law official says the department needs to review the complaint, but generally does not discuss ongoing cases.

The Associated Press