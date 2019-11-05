Loading articles...

Lawsuit filed against Alaska over rate increase at homes

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Attorneys in Alaska have filed a class-action lawsuit that seeks to reverse a recent rate increase in a group of state-owned homes providing assisted living care.

News organizations reported the lawsuit filed in Ketchikan Superior Court Monday asks a judge to issue a preliminary and permanent injunction against rate increases at Pioneer Homes.

The lawsuit names the state of Alaska, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Health and Social Services officials as defendants.

The Sept. 1 rate changes increased the cost of a Pioneer Homes bed by between 40% and 140%.

One of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit says the state abruptly increased rates, harming residents.

An Alaska Department of Law official says the department needs to review the complaint, but generally does not discuss ongoing cases.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CRASH - Northbound 404 north of Elgin Mills. All lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:52 PM
Midweek Mess: Rain (mostly south GTA), wet snow (mainly north GTA) and lake effect flurries with reduced visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more