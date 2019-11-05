Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli top court rejects right activist's expulsion appeal
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 5:09 am EST
JERUSALEM — Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of the local director of Human Rights Watch to reverse his deportation order.
A lower court in April ordered Omar Shakir to leave the country, saying his activities against Israel’s West Bank settlements amount to a boycott of the country. Israeli law bars entry to those who publicly support a boycott of Israel or its West Bank settlements.
Human Rights Watch says neither the group nor Shakir has called for an outright boycott of Israel. It says Shakir, who is a U.S. citizen, is being targeted for the group’s opposition to Israel’s West Bank Jewish settlements and its calls for companies to stop working with the settlements.
Tuesday’s decision had been delayed for months and Shakir now appears cleared for deportation.
The Associated Press
