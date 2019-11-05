Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iowa fire chief accused of drunk driving in ambulance
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 8:06 am EST
GRAND JUNCTION, Iowa — A central Iowa fire chief has been accused of being drunk while driving an ambulance and taking a patient to a hospital.
Greene County court records say 39-year-old Thomas Launderville is charged with operating while intoxicated, second offence. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
A Jefferson City police officer says in the records that he heard Launderville slur his words during a radio call late Friday as Launderville drove the Grand Junction ambulance and a patient to Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson. Launderville has since been dismissed as Grand Junction’s fire chief.
The records say the officer arrested Launderville at the hospital, and a breath test later showed Launderville had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit.
The Associated Press
