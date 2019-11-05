Loading articles...

Iowa fire chief accused of drunk driving in ambulance

GRAND JUNCTION, Iowa — A central Iowa fire chief has been accused of being drunk while driving an ambulance and taking a patient to a hospital.

Greene County court records say 39-year-old Thomas Launderville is charged with operating while intoxicated, second offence. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A Jefferson City police officer says in the records that he heard Launderville slur his words during a radio call late Friday as Launderville drove the Grand Junction ambulance and a patient to Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson. Launderville has since been dismissed as Grand Junction’s fire chief.

The records say the officer arrested Launderville at the hospital, and a breath test later showed Launderville had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching James snow pkwy, the left lane is blocked with a collision. A slow drive from Hwy 25 to Trafalgar.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:53 AM
We’ll definitely be putting the brrr in November this week! And find out when we could have the possibility of 2cm…
Latest Weather
Read more