Hungary says Huawei to help build its 5G wireless network

Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping addresses attendees at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s foreign minister says China’s Huawei will take part in the construction of the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network.

Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday in Shanghai, China, that Huawei will be co-operating with Britain’s Vodafone and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom in the project. He added that Hungary does not discriminate between companies based on their country of origin, as long as they respect Hungary’s laws and regulations.

The United States has tried to persuade allies to shun Huawei, which it considers a security risk. It was a key issue during a February meeting in Budapest between Szijjarto and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In April, Szijjarto said that Hungary’s good co-operation with Huawei, which has one of its largest European centres in Hungary, was in its economic and strategic interests.

